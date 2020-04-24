Sen. Braun to join Gov. Holcomb in daily coronavirus update

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Governor Eric Holcomb will be joined by Indiana Senator Mike Braun in Friday’s coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials including State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box are also expected to contribute to the daily COVID-19 virtual press conference.

Earlier today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 656 new positive coronavirus cases since Thursday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 13,680. ISDH also reported an additional 35 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, putting the state’s total at 741.

On Monday, Box said Indiana would start including presumptive positive case numbers in the daily report starting this week which may cause a spike in the state’s total death numbers.

Starting Friday, after being denied for weeks, self-employed Hoosiers will finally be able to apply for unemployment benefits.

Also in Indiana this week, first-time unemployment claims dropped to 75,483—that’s down from 113,755 the week prior, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the state was receiving an average of 3,000 claims per week.