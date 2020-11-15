Semi vs car crash leaves one dead along I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning along Interstate 70, just west of the Indianapolis Airport.

Troopers were called to I-70, near Ronald Reagan Parkway, shortly before 3:45 a.m. on reports of a semi-truck versus car crash.

According to ISP, one person was pronounced dead and another victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or who was at fault. Investigators are still trying to gather additional facts to learn more about the accident.

All eastbound lanes along I-70 were shut down for several hours while crews were conducting cleanup on the interstate.

I-70 MM 67.5 EB near Reagan/ mile 68 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) November 15, 2020

INDOT has since reopened at least one lane and has traffic moving. Although, officials are asking motorists to find an alternate route or expect delays near the 67 mile marker.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.