INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a semi crashed into a bridge near downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of S. Meridian and Louisiana Streets around 5:39 a.m. and learned that the top of a semi-truck was peeled off by the overpass. The semi was able to make it all the way through before stopping.

According to investigators, no injuries were reported. In addition, there is no structural damage to the bridge.

Both lanes were open.

