Semi truck crashes into hotel in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A semi crashed into a hotel in Brownsburg Wednesday afternoon.

It appeared the truck was traveling on I-74 near State Road 267 when it went off the road and crashed into the Hampton Inn & Suites.

Investigators say a pickup truck, SUV and a semi truck were all involved in a crash. The SUV rolled over and the pickup truck, which is separated from the rest of the crash, had rear-end damage.

A fuel tank was ruptured, leaking fuel into rocky drainage outside the hotel. A hazmat crew will clean up the spill, which may have been a couple hundred gallons.

Photo via Eric Graves

Photo via Eric Graves

INDOT traffic cam photo

The general manager of the hotel said the building itself is fine. There’s no threat to the surrounding area.

Officials said one person was released at the scene and the semi truck driver is being evaluated. The person in the SUV was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The crash closed the westbound ramp at S.R. 267, and westbound I-74 in the area is down to one lane.