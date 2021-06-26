Semi strikes, kills teen walking across I-65 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A teenager died after being hit by a semi on I-65 in Bartholomew County early Saturday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to I-65 southbound at mile marker 73.5 in response to an accident around 5:20 a.m.

According to witness accounts, the 15-year-old from Columbus was going north in a red Honda Odyssey that ran off the road into the median. The teen then tried to walk across southbound traffic before being hit by a semi truck.

I-65 was closed for about three hours for the investigation and accident reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.

“This event is truly a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this incident to get all the answers possible,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers in a news release.

Other responding agencies included the German Township Fire Department, CRH EMS, Indiana State Police, Columbus Police Department, Edinburgh Police Department, Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.