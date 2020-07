Photo from scene on July 31, 2020 courtesy of Trae Hester

INDIANAPOLIS – A semi driver is in critical condition after a fiery crash on Indy’s southwest side near Harding and Raymond.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Officials at the scene tell us the driver suffered severe burns.

The northbound lanes of Harding are shut down. To get around this, you can take Kentucky Avenue or West Street / Bluff Road.