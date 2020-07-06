Semi crash on I-65 near MLK St. causes backup

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi has caused lane closures on I-65 near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Indianapolis.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a semi crashed into the barrier wall on I-65 southbound at mile marker 116 and began leaking fuel, according to officials.

Indiana State Police say debris from the crash caused other crashes and damage, and both directions will be affected throughout the evening commute.

#TrafficAlert



I-65 at the 115 mm near downtown



A semi has crashed into the barrier wall and is leaking fuel. The debris from the semi crash has caused other crashes and damage. Both directions will be affected throughout the evening commute. @TrafficWise @INDOTEast — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 6, 2020

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the left four lanes of I-65 southbound at mile marker 116 will be closed for an estimated two hours, and the left two lanes on the northbound side will be closed for roughly an hour and a half.

I-65 MM 116.0 SB at MLK St / mile 116 Left 4 lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 6, 2020

ISP says no injuries have been reported at this time.