BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-vehicle collision has shut down all of the southbound lanes of I-65 near Whitestown, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area for at least the next two hours.

The crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation, involved a semi trailer and happened between State Road 267 and County Road 650 S. at mile marker 132.5. INDOT is advising the closure will last for the next four hours and that all lanes are blocked.

It is not currently known if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles it involved.