Self-administered COVID-19 testing clinic on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is working on getting more Hoosiers tested for the coronavirus. Thirty new testing sites are opening this week.

One of sites is at Ernie Pyle School 90 on Indy’s near northwest side.

Officials say this test is a little different because you self-administer the exam while a health official guides you through the process. Officials also say the swab is not as long as ones used in other tests.

“Because of the nature of this approach the people who are doing the testing don’t have to go through as much PPE and the effectiveness is similar, if not quite the same,” explained Kroger Spokesperson Eric Halvorson.

The test is open to anyone with or without symptoms.

You need to register here beforehand and take a virtual screening exam to find out if you are eligible. Participants who qualify will receive an email confirmation with paperwork, and each patient is required to bring a photo ID to the testing site.

This testing site was made possible through a partnership with IPS, the Marion County Health Department and Kroger.

Officials say they expect to test up to 330 people a day and results will be back within 72 hours.

The clinic is located at 3351 West 18th St. Indianapolis.

It will be open on May 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.