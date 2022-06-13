INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists in the Twin Aire neighborhood will want to find alternate routes if they use Southeastern Avenue.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) said Southeastern Avenue is closing between Trowbridge Street and the railroad crossing in the 3400 block of Southeastern Avenue starting Wednesday. The stretch of road had previously been restricted to one lane of traffic in each direction.

While the road is closed, crews will finalize work on roadway infrastructure upgrades in the Twin Aire neighborhood. While closed, Indy DPW expects the majority of roadway improvement along Southeastern Avenue, Rural Street and English Avenue till be done by the end of the year.

Once complete the project will include nearly 5 lane miles of new or rehabilitated asphalt pavement; three reconstructed intersections, including a two-lane roundabout at Southeastern Avenue and Rural Street; 38 new or upgraded, ADA-compliant access ramps; as well as associated sidewalk and drainage infrastructure upgrades in the Twin Aire neighborhood near the Community Justice Campus.

While closed, traffic through the Twin Aire neighborhood will newly be detoured north to Washington Street via State Avenue and Sherman Drive. The intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Pleasent Run Parkway North Drive will continue to allow eastbound-westbound traffic to cross over Southeastern Avenue. Access to the CJC will be maintained via both Pleasant Run Parkway N Drive as well as Prospect Street.

IndyGo bus routes along English Avenue and Keystone Avenue will be impacted by the closure. Residents can check local transit route alerts for information on temporary stops and bus detours.

Indy DPW said the continued closure of Rural Street at English Avenue has thoroughfare traffic along Rural Street detouring east to Sherman Drive via Washington and Prospect streets.

Pedestrians can avoid the closure by detouring using sidewalks along local roadways: Trowbridge Avenue, Graydon Street, Meredith Avenue, Gray Street, and English Avenue.