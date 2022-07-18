INDIANAPOLIS — Motorists should be on the lookout for a detour around road work happening on a stretch of I-465 Monday. The road work is closing a section of I-65.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said crews are patching and strip paving the right lane on I-465 southbound between the 19.7 mile marker and 18.4 mile marker. Due to the proximity of the I-65 interchange, a section of the interstate will close for road work.

I-65 southbound will be closed at I-865. INDOT said the 71st St. to I-65 SB and W. 56th St. to I-465 SB entrance ramps will be closed to ensure the safety of workers. The I-65 NB lanes will remain open.

While the stretch of interstate is closed, traffic will be detoured from I-65 SB to I-865 to I-465 and back to I-65. INDOT says motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free.

The closure will take place from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Photo//INDOT