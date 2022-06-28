INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation is driving customers to choose thrift shops over department stores. But a slowdown in donations means some stores are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Since thrift stores have reopened after the pandemic, stores have seen a slowdown in donations and that’s creating big challenges.

Goodwill spokesperson, Ivan Cropper, told me when times get tight, people tend to hang onto items a little bit longer.

“Needs continue to be high,” said Cropper.

For Goodwill, this not only affects how many items they’re able to distribute to shoppers, but the 4,200 Hoosiers employed by them. Cropper says a donation is more than just a tax write off, it’s empowering good in your community.

“Now, lately a couple years almost after reopening we’ve seen it slow down in donations to Goodwill, which is critical to our success,” Cropper said. “When I say success, we are all about employment and giving Hoosiers an opportunity to work. The majority or 60 percent of our employees have a disability and that is something we are passionate about. Giving people an opportunity to get back to work and our ability to continue to do that is predicated on getting donations from Hoosiers.”

The Salvation Army says they’ve also seen a slowdown in donations since reopening after the pandemic.

Secondhand stores are asking the public to donate unused items, in whatever condition they’re in, if they’re able to. Many also accept monetary donations!