Second suspect arrested for murder, robbery in Lafayette man’s beating death

FLORA, Ind. — A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a Lafayette man who died after he was attacked during a robbery.

Shiann Brooks-Brown, 24, of Delphi, was arrested for murder and robbery.

Brooks-Brown is the second arrest in connection to Willie Smith’s death. Tyrone Leftridge was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

An autopsy showed Smith died from blunt force trauma to the head “from an injury sustained by Leftridge during the commission of the robbery.”

Court documents show Leftridge used an app to set up a meeting in Flora between Smith and Brooks-Brown where Smith would pay Brooks-Brown $80 for sex. Instead of a sexual encounter, Smith and Brooks-Brown spoke outside of her vehicle while Leftridge hid nearby, eventually surprising Smith and attacking and robbing him, according to court documents.