Second man sentenced for role in 2018 deadly robbery at east side motel

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 78 years for his role in the 2018 shooting death of a man inside an east side motel.

On October 7, The Marion County Prosecutor says Damen Lake and David wood, along with another man, entered the Always Inn where William Simmons and two women were. They demanded drugs and when Simmons reached for a baseball bat, Lake shot him, resulting in his death.

After shooting Simmons, the Prosecutor says Lake put the gun to the women’s heads, demanding money. The men fled after taking drugs, money and a cell phone.

The women were able to identify Luke as the shooter and Lake was arrested two days later after Lawrence police found him asleep in a vehicle with the murder weapon on his lap.

In October, Lake was convicted of murder, felony murder, three counts of armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

In August, Wood pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and received a 30-year sentence, with 22 years served in the Indiana Department of Correction.