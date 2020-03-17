Second confirmed coronavirus-related death in Indiana—state reaches 30 cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has its second confirmed coronavirus-related death. The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. We don't have any other information about the person at this time because of privacy laws.

The first death was announced Monday. The patient was over age 60 with underlying medical conditions. The person was from Marion County and had not traveled abroad.

There are now 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana. The new cases involve two residents each in Marion, Franklin, and Lake Counties. The Indiana State Department of Health announced the new cases Tuesday morning.

Lake and Franklin Counties did not have any confirmed cases before today.

We do not have any information about these new cases.

Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the state by county.

Adams County: 1 case

Bartholomew County: 1 case

Boone County: 1 case

Floyd County: 1 case

Franklin County: 2 cases

Hamilton County: 1 case

Hendricks County: 3 cases

Howard County: 2 cases

Johnson County: 3 cases, 1 death

Lake County: 2 cases

LaPorte County: 1 case

Marion County: 9 cases, 1 death

Noble County: 1 case

St. Joseph County: 1 case

Wells County: 1 case

A total of 159 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.