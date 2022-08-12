GREENFIELD, Ind. — A second arrest has been made today for a social media threat made in July toward Greenfield’s Weston Elementary School.

The Greenfield Police Department said that everyone involved with the threat has now been arrested and are under supervision.

The threat was posted to social media July 18. Greenfield authorities were contacted by the FBI, after federal investigators found the threat.

At the time the threat investigation was announced, Greenfield authorities said two 14-year-olds were being investigated for making the threat and that one had been detained.

No further details could be given from police about the two who were arrested due to a court order in the case.

Specific details of the threat were limited, with authorities only saying in July that the threat was very specific in nature and referenced a Greenfield-Central elementary school. We learned today that school was Weston Elementary School.

Greenfield police wanted the public to know there was no ongoing threat against the elementary school or another other school in the Greenfield-Central School system. However, the department is working with schools to ensure school safety.

“School Resource Officers and School Safety Specialists from the schools have been reviewing policies, protocols and practices to keep your children safe while at school,” the Greenfield Police Dept. said in a released statement. “Don’t be surprised to see extra officers at the schools on Monday.”

In the press release, Greenfield police also reminded the public that Greenfield-Central Schools has a new anonymous reporting system in place called “STOPIt.”

The app allows anyone in the community to report something they have heard or seen to school safety teams, including law enforcement.