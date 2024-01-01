Happy New Year! It’s a cold, cloudy start to 2024. We have a few flurries around with temperatures running in the low 30s. If you’re out this morning, there could be a few slick spots on the roads and sidewalks. We received our first measurable snowfall for the season in Indianapolis on New Year’s Eve. This is the second latest first measurable snowfall we’ve had in a season. We missed the number one spot by a matter of days. The latest measurable snowfall on record came on January 4th in 1941 when a half inch fell. We’ll keep with flurries around for the first half of Monday with temperatures rising to the upper 30s.

Cloud cover will decrease this evening, allowing our temperatures to fall to even cooler levels early Tuesday morning. We’ll start tomorrow off in the mid to upper 20s and wind chill values in the teens. The day will be dry with more sunshine around, breezy winds in the afternoon and temperatures that will rise to the lower 40s.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be rather quiet. We are closely watching a system that may impact us this weekend with another chance of rain and snow. However, there are some big questions on the track this system will take. As of Monday morning, it’s looking like we have a decent chance to see rain, a wintry mix and snow showers Saturday. Measurable snow is also possible. However, we may see a southern shift to this storm track and if we do, that will greatly impact the amount of precipitation we see, if any. Keep checking back with us for updates as we monitor this and fine tune the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.