It’s a frosty start in central Indiana with temperatures in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. If you parked outside, you may have to scrape some frost from your windshield before leaving for your morning commute. We’re starting the morning off with a lot of sunshine but cloud cover will be increasing into the afternoon.

Scattered flurries and patchy drizzle will develop in the area this evening. We remain cloudy and cold with temperatures back near freezing by the mid evening. The Pacers take on the Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this evening. Tipoff is at 7 PM.

We bring back more sunshine for Thursday but we remain cold with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 30s.

We’re watching a few systems that will impact the Ohio Valley this weekend and next week. The system set to impact us Saturday is looking to take more of a southerly track. Light rain, a wintry mix and light snow are still possible. We’ll see more scattered rain and a wintry mix on Sunday. We’re watching a more powerful system set to impact us Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with windy conditions, rain and snow. Stay tuned!