After a taste of September on Wednesday with highs near 80° central Indiana had a more seasonal day for Thursday. A cold front swept across the state and gusty northwest winds brought much cooler air into the state. Temperatures just after midnight were near 70°, but afternoon temperatures were in the 50s. Clouds will spread across that state this evening and a few widely scattered sprinkles will be possible. Low temperatures will be near 40° overnight.

This more seasonal pattern holds through the weekend with daily high temperatures in the 50s through Sunday. Expect some chilly mornings with lows near freezing through early next week. After a chilly weekend, temperatures will moderate next week. Highs will be in the 60s by Tuesday and the 8-14 day outlook highly favors above average temperatures for Indiana going into the third week of November.

Rainfall has been scarce this fall with only 4.23″ of rain since September 1st. Our season precipitation deficit is now more than three inches below average for the season. We will have an extended stretch of dry weather through next week. Our next best chance for scattered showers does not come until late Thursday.

Gusty northwest winds kept us cool Thursday.

Friday will be another breezy, cool day.

Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

This has been a dry fall so far.