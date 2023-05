INDIANAPOLIS – Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are the headlines for this afternoon. With that in mind, all records will hold for this date.

May 17 Almanac

Record high temperature: 90° (1962)

Record low temperature: 36° (1973)

Record rainfall: 2.30″ (1943)

It was also on this date back in 1991, in Lebanon, thunderstorm winds gusted up to 87 mph.