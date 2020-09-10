Seasonal hiring interviews announced by INDOT Southeast

SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced it will host interviews for over 100 winter seasonal positions.

The interviews are scheduled to take place Tuesday, September 15, and Thursday, October 15, at eleven locations around the state from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Events will take place at the Bloomington Sub District (2965 N. Prow Rd., Bloomington, IN) and Falls City Sub District (5701 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN).

According to INDOT, these winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour. A $250 sign on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates is also being offered.

Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Interested parties should visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register. INDOT said registration is not required to attend the event, but recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event.

You can also send an email to careers@indot.in.gov with questions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all INDOT hiring events.

