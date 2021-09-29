Searchers find bodies of missing southern Indiana teen, dog a week after disappearance

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. – Searchers found the bodies of a 14-year-old southern Indiana boy and his dog who disappeared last week.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing persons alert on Sept. 22 about Jacob McCarty, who left his Corydon home with his German shepherd Isabella around 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Investigators said they later received a tip that someone had seen the pair walking along I-64 around 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Above: Video from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Detectives obtained security footage from a business showing a person walking along the interstate on the same day McCarty and his dog disappeared.

After searching the area on Tuesday, they discovered the bodies of the teen and his dog. The sheriff’s office has notified his family.

Detectives don’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

“We ask that each of you pray for Jacob’s father and all those involved in his life,” Sheriff Nick Smith said in a statement. “This is a devastating time and a hard road that follows for Jacob’s loved ones.”