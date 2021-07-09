Search underway after Connersville man goes missing near Three-Mile Bridge

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. — The search is on after a Connersville man went missing Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Robert Lee Austin went missing near Mahan Park, otherwise known as Three-Mile Bridge, Thursday afternoon.

The Indiana DNR said Conservation Officers responded to the area around 5:45 p.m. Thursday where they found a vehicle and several articles belonging to Robert. Family members tell us his cell phone was missing and the truck was locked.

Conservation Officers, with assistance from other agencies, are searching the Whitewater River with boats and sonar, as well as utilizing an ISP helicopter and drones. The search will resume around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about Robert is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch Center at (812)837-9536 or Fayette County Dispatch at (765) 825-2111.