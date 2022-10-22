SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Authorities are searching for a former federal inmate and resident who walked away from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center late Friday night.

Shah’heed Webster, 21, never returned to the re-entry center after work at a South Bend business around 11:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Indiana Dept. of Correction.

A witness said they saw Webster getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement is searching for Webster, IDOC said.

Webster is described as a 5’6″, 160-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction in 2019 on two counts of robbery with an expected release date of January 2024.

Anyone who sees Webster is asked to call police and not approach him.

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, IDOC said, is a low-level, minimum security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.