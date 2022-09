BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old.

Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The 17-year-old is possibly headed to Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you have any information, please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 812-988-6655 ext. 0 for dispatch.