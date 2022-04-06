BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public for help finding a suspect in a home invasion that resulted in the assault of a female Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that around 8 a.m., deputies and detectives responded to the intersections of South 400 West/Deaver Road and South 400 West/West 450 South.

The victim told authorities that the suspect showed her a gun. The sheriff’s office added the victim displayed signs of injuries.

Deputies have been searching the area for evidence since it was reported. BCSO has also reached out to surrounding agencies for any relevant information about similar crimes.

The sheriff’s office has asked the public for any information about the home invasion and assault. That includes if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area of South 400 West/Deaver Road and South 400 West/West 450 South between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Contact Detective Dane Duke at (812) 565-5928 with any information no matter how insignificant they may think of the details. Callers can remain anonymous upon request.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff also reminds every to stay alert, use caution and report any suspicious activity as the investigation continues.