BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — More than 50 years ago, police in Jackson County began investigating after a fire claimed the lives of two teens. Now, police are trying to figure out what happened that night, and what happened to a third teen who was with them the night of the fire.

In December 1971, Stanley Robinson, Jerry Autry and Michael Sewell left a party to spend the night at a cabin along White River. The cabin was a 9-foot by 15-foot make-shift structure built out of railroad ties. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it was made for camping.

Jerry Autry

Stanley Robinson

Michael Sewell Yearbook photos from Brownstown High School

The boys left the party around 2 a.m. that Saturday. Six hours later, the cabin was found burned to the ground. All that was left of the boys in the smoldering remains were class rings that police were able to use to identify Autry and Robinson.

Photo//Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Among the wreckage was the stove and a lantern fuel can, which exploded in the fire. Several charred railroad dies were scattered around the scene.

Police found the two class rings near the beds in the back of the cabin. At the time, investigators believed the fire started in the area between the two beds.

Police found the remains of two people, their bodies badly burned and close to incineration. The deputy coroner said there was no evidence that a third person had been burned to death in the fire.

Autry’s car was found on the scene. However, it appeared that it had been moved from before the fire to after the fire. Sewell was reported missing later that day and had not been seen or heard from since.

“Several questions have been raised over the years adding to the mystery of the events of that evening,” said Lt. Adam Nicholson with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Coroner Victor Burkholder points out additional bones in the cabin ruins. (Photo//Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Among the questions that police have included the possibility that Sewell was also lost in the fire that night. If he wasn’t what happened to him? The department said Sewell was only 16 at the time of the fire. They say it is difficult to imagine he would still be missing 51 years later if he ran away.

A family member recently reached out to the Sheriff’s Office interested in having the case reopened. They wanted to try to answer some of those decades-old questions.

“After looking at everything and processing all of the old reports and evidence, the only additional thing we could do would be to exhume the remains of Mr. Autry and Mr. Robison to check for any additional DNA evidence,” said Lt. Nicholson.

On June 21, the remains of Autry and Robinson were exhumed at Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown. Dr. Krista Latham with the University of Indianapolis was on hand to take custody of the remains.

Dr. Latham is a professor of Biology and Anthropology. She is helping with the investigation to examine the possibility that more than two people could have died in the fire.

The FBI is also helping out with the investigation. They will process the remains to extract DNA and compare it to the families of the deceased.

“Although this is expected to be a long process, we are hopeful of getting long-overdue answers for these families and thank them for bringing attention back to this unsolved case,” said Lt. Nicholson.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Lt. Nicholson at 812-358-2141.