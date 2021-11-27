Search continues for two-year-old Emma Sweet, jacket found upstream

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Day two of the search for missing Emma Sweet will be coming to a close Saturday at nightfall. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department updated the media Saturday at 1:30 p.m. saying they still have not found Emma.

A jacket, authorities say belonged to Emma, was found upstream, away from the site of where the truck was recovered.

Emma’s father, Jeremy Sweet, is still in the hospital and has been indicating to police that Emma was with him when his truck was in the river.

“It’s looking more like she is in the river some place,” said the Sherriff’s department.

Crews will continue to search for Emma Sunday morning.

