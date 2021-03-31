Search continues for missing 17-year-old canoer on White River

INDIANAPOLIS — The search continues for a missing 17-year-old boy who fell out of an overturned canoe on the white river on Indianapolis’ near west side.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday when the canoe went over the Emrichsville dam. Officials say the boy was with a 45-year-old man and a dog at the time of the accident. Both the man and dog were able to get out of the water, but the boy could not. Family identifies the boy as Kevin Josue Flores.

Conservation police say the search efforts have shifted to a recovery effort. They’re working by boat using sonar, by foot along shore and by drone.

They made the choice not to put divers in unless they get a confirmed location due to unsafe conditions, combined with the fact they don’t have an exact location they believe him to be.

“We don’t know exactly where he’s at and so it’s that needle in a haystack and are we gonna put somebody under that water in these dangerous conditions? No, not yet. If we get a confirmed location then, sure,” said Lt. Angela Goldman, an Indiana Conservation Officer.

The DNR says their top priority is finding the boy and bringing closure to his family. They say if they don’t find him soon there is a potential this recovery could take some time, possibly days, even weeks.

They remind everyone to also know the river hazards before heading on the water and to always wear a life jacket.