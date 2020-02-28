Scrap metal employee critically injured after shooting on Indy’s near south side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are investigating after a person was shot Friday morning on the near south side of Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived in the 1700 block of South West Street around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a report of a person shot. That is right by the White River.

Police found the victim, and medics transported that person to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD tells us the victim is an employee at a nearby scrap metal facility. The shooting suspect is in custody, and police tell us that person is homeless.