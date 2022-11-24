SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. He fell from the tree and a fellow hunter found him.

Cass was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DNR said Cass was not wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the fall. They remind hunters that are using elevated platforms to always wear a full-body harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themself, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.