School districts still look to hire for open positions as classes start

INDIANAPOLIS — Many districts are still looking to fill positions even as school is starting. Whether it be in the classroom, cafeteria, or behind the wheel of a bus, they are hiring.

There is a nationwide shortage in many of these positions, but for the most part, districts in central Indiana say this isn’t anything new, or extreme, but some say they think it was made worse by the pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts with the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township says that during the height of the pandemic they had quite a few people who were uncomfortable being in schools. Whether it was for health reasons or because they needed to take care of loved ones.

Dr. Butts says that’s when they saw a lot of the vacancies start.

“Our staff are amazing, and we will be able to operate fully even with the vacancies that we have. We of course, with those vacancies filled, are able to better serve our students, our staff, and our community.”

Butts continued, “So, we’ll continue to hold job fairs, and we’ll continue to work on advertising and trying to attract individuals to fill those spots.”

He says they have seen more people return to the school, but not enough to fill all their spots.

“So, it does put a strain on our organization when we do not have all of our positions filled. And we know that our staff is having to spread themselves a little bit thinner, and by filling those positions we can better serve our students.”

Superintendent Butts says they need bus drivers, paraprofessionals who help in classrooms, and with ESL and special needs students and food service workers in their cafeteria. Click here for information on applying.

“We know in the service industries in general, in the private sector and the public sector, we’re seeing a lot of opportunities for work and a lot of opportunities for jobs.”

This seems to be a widespread issue, other districts we’ve heard back from who need help filling similar positions include:

The Metropolitan School District of Washington Township needs about 26 bus drivers, 36 food service workers in the cafeteria, 20 elementary school teachers, 8 high school teachers, and about 8 shift custodians.

Noblesville Schools needs about a dozen custodial workers among other roles.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools has about 150 openings, including about 33 elementary and intermediate teachers and 41 substitutes.

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township is looking for about 15 elementary school teachers, 10 high school teachers, 34 special education positions, 15 support staff roles, food service workers, and bus drivers and monitors.

Perry Township Schools is also looking to fill about 10 child nutrition positions, a handful of teachers and about 32 instructional support staff.