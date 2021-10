INDIANAPOLIS -- With three months to go in the year, the city of Indianapolis marked a grim milestone this weekend as it saw its 200th and 201st homicides of 2021.

On Friday night, a shooting in the area of E. 11th and N. Oxford streets on the near east side left a man dead and a woman injured. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said preliminary information leads investigators to believe the two victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle.