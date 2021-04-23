School community mourns 19-year-old FedEx shooting victim

INDIANAPOLIS– The community continues to mourn the 8 lives lost in the FedEx ground shooting.

On Friday, students and staff at George Washington High School gathered for a balloon release to honor the life of 19-year-old Karli Smith.

It’s been 8 days since the shooting and the pain is still too much for Karli’s mom, Karen.

“Everything is different, she was my mini me,” Karen said.

George Washington High School Principal Stan Law says this tragedy has rocked the Continental community.

“Her perseverance, vibrant spirit, her love for life, she was one of those students,” Law said.

The moment the balloons were released was almost too much for Karen.

“Initially, I was not ready to let go,” Karen said. “When I saw everyone letting go, I just realized, I mean, it is what it is.”

Karen says Karli had only been working at the FedEx for two weeks before the shooting.

“She was off the clock and waiting for her ride to go home,” Karen said. “It was cold outside so she wasn’t going to sit outside.”

While her baby girl is gone, her legacy and smile lives on.

“She was amazing, there’s not enough time to tell you how amazing she was,” Karen said. “You look up and see so many balloons and you go that’s my baby. So many people loved my baby.”