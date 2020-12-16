School closings and delays for December 16

Here’s a look at school closings and delays around central Indiana for December 16, 2020:

  • All God’s Children Preschool Franklin: 2-hour delay
  • Brown County Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Decatur County Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Eastern Howard School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Fayette County School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Fishers Christian Academy: 1-hour delay
  • Frankfort Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Franklin Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy (Bloomington): 2-hour delay
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Marion Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Mays Community Academy: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Mississinewa Community School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Monroe Central Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Monroe-Gregg School District: 2-hour delay
  • Mt. Vernon Community School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
  • North Montgomery Comm School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Northwestern Consolidated Schools (Shelby County): Closed with an e-learning day
  • Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: 2-hour delay
  • Richmond Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Rossville Cons Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Shelby Eastern Schools: Closed
  • Shelbyville Central Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Southern Hancock Comm School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Union School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Western School Corp (Howard County): 2-hour delay
  • Western Wayne Schools: 1.5-hour delay

