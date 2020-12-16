School closings and delays for December 16

Here’s a look at school closings and delays around central Indiana for December 16, 2020:
- All God’s Children Preschool Franklin: 2-hour delay
- Brown County Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
- Carroll Consolidated School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Decatur County Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Eastern Howard School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Fayette County School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Fishers Christian Academy: 1-hour delay
- Frankfort Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Franklin Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Lighthouse Christian Academy (Bloomington): 2-hour delay
- Madison-Grant United School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Marion Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Mays Community Academy: Closed with an e-learning day
- Mississinewa Community School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Monroe Central Schools: 2-hour delay
- Monroe-Gregg School District: 2-hour delay
- Mt. Vernon Community School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
- Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
- North Montgomery Comm School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Northwestern Consolidated Schools (Shelby County): Closed with an e-learning day
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: 2-hour delay
- Richmond Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Rossville Cons Schools: 2-hour delay
- Shelby Eastern Schools: Closed
- Shelbyville Central Schools: 2-hour delay
- Southern Hancock Comm School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Union School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Western School Corp (Howard County): 2-hour delay
- Western Wayne Schools: 1.5-hour delay