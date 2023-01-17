EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The coroner has been called to the scene of an accident involving an EVSC school bus hitting a person.

The accident is located at Mary Street and Louisiana Street in Evansville. Evansville Police say there were no kids on the bus. The Vanderburgh County coroner, Evansville Police and EVSC officials are all on scene.

Evansville Police are using a drone to reconstruct the accident that involved a man with a bicycle. The accident remains under investigation.

The school bus driver was not hurt, but she was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. This is standard procedure in the event of an accident.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.