School bus crashes on near northeast side with 5 students, 2 adults on board

INDIANAPOLIS– A crash involving an Indianapolis Public Schools bus sent several people to the hospital Monday, including five elementary school students.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at E. 25th Street and N. Dearborn Street on the city’s near northeast side.

IMPD preliminarily stated no children were on the bus when it crashed, but further investigation revealed that five students and two adults, the driver and a monitor, were in fact on the bus at the time.

They were checked out at the scene and had no apparent injuries, but were transported to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” according to IPS. IMPD said there were complaints of pain and soreness.

The name of the school the students attend was not provided.

Officials said the stop sign at the intersection had been pulled from the ground. It is not clear at this time why that happened.

Photo of the stop sign pulled from the ground.