Very beneficial rainfall will continue through Wednesday. Off and on rainfall will be around all day long. These will be scattered in nature with a few thunderstorms at times. A couple strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon with best dynamics in south-central Indiana. Gusty winds will be the primary threat with any stronger storms today.

Rainfall was not distributed evenly on Tuesday and that will be the same case today. Some locations could pickup near 1″ of rainfall while most locations will be under 1/2″.

Temperatures on Wednesday will be more seasonal with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A brand new warmup gets in the works as we head into the weekend. High pressure building over the eastern half of the states will bring back a lot of sunshine and temperatures will climb back into the 80s. The warmup will continue into next week with mid 80s possible by Tuesday.