Air quality peaked in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range Friday afternoon. What we need is some rain to move through and clean out the air and we have rain and thunderstorms in the weekend forecast. So far this year we’ve had 17 wet weekends and 12 dry weekends, and both Saturday and Sunday will have rain chances. Neither day will be a washout as these storms will be off and on throughout the day.

Scattered showers and storms will arrive Saturday morning with a stronger, more widespread wave of rain and storms coming in the afternoon. Sunday has the greater potential for severe weather. All severe weather threats are possible but damaging winds are the primary threat Sunday afternoon through the early evening. Be sure to check the radar for any outdoor plans and check back with us for updates through the weekend as we fine tune the timing and track of the severe weather threat.

The rain clears out on Monday and we’re left cooler, with lower humidity and sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday before more storms settle in for Thursday and Friday.

