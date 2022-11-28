(CBS4) — If you’re looking to help others this ‘Giving Tuesday’ by donating to charity, cybersecurity experts say you need to be careful to avoid getting scammed.

“Unfortunately, on Giving Tuesday and around the holidays, charity scams are going to be going around,” said Shelbi Felblinger.

Felblinger is the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Better Business Bureau, which reports 40% of giving happens within the last few months of the year.

So how do you know your donation is going to the right place?

“The main red flags would definitely be to verify the organization’s name, to make sure it is not being spoofed or using like name,” said Felblinger. “Watch for vague program descriptions so you know exactly what your money is going towards.”

Felblinger said you should not give into pressure to give on the spot.

“Give yourself time to do research on these organizations and no reputable organization is going to ask you to donate immediately,” Felblinger said.

Charity scams are some of the most difficult scams to verify because there’s no real way to track where your money is going. That’s why experts recommend using tools, like charity navigator or give.org, which offer free tools to evaluate thousands of charitable organizations.

“A legitimate charity, one that is a nonprofit, that you can give a donation that’s tax deductible, will normally display what’s called an EIN, an employment identification number, somewhere on their website,” said Eugene Spafford, a cybersecurity expert at Purdue University.

Spafford said you should always ask for a receipt of your donation and that he recommends paying with a credit card so you have legal protections.

“Be sure to read your credit card statement to make sure you recognize charges,” Spafford said. “If not, call the credit card issuer right away.”

If you believe you have been the victim of a charity scam, report it to the FTC or the Attorney General’s Office.