GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Law enforcement officials are warning Hoosiers to be aware of the asphalt scam occurring in the Greene County and Bloomington area.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, on Wednesday a resident of Bloomfield contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and reported three people representing themselves as an asphalt company.

The victim reported two of the subjects from the pickup truck distracted him while the other entered his home and removed items.

The victim described the subjects vehicle as a white four-door F-150 pickup with a red 4×4 emblem. No other description was given.

If you have any information on the suspects please contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 812-384-4411 or the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812)-332-4411.