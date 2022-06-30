INDIANAPOLIS — Hey there QDOBA fans – 24 Karat magic is in the aiiirrr! (Hi to you too Chipotle fans, we see you and we hear you, but please let QDOBA shine like gold for a second).

QDOBA just announced the launch of their new virtual brand, Pure Gold by QDOBA. The menu will be exclusive to only select markets including Denver, Michigan, and Indianapolis, however, could expand in the future.

The menu will only be available through third-party delivery apps to ensure that QDOBA queso lovers can indulge no matter what time of day it is. Menu items will include exclusive queso flavors like “Hot-Bling Honey Chicken Loaded Queso” and “Priceless Pork Verde Loaded Queso”, a 24 Karat Quesadilla, Gold Rush Tacos, and yummy desserts!

Now through July 6, get $5 off your order of $25 or more on Pure Gold orders placed on DoorDash.