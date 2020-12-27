Saturday Night Weather News Posted: Dec 26, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST / Updated: Dec 26, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST Nice to see all the sunshine and blue skies over Indiana today. However, the clear skies meant we started the day in the low teens. But thanks to the sunshine and a little breeze from the south we reached the average high temperature for this day. Saturday evening the temperature did start to drop. but not like Friday night. In fact, late Saturday evening the temperature in the 20s are still 10-15 degrees warmer than this time Friday night. We are headed to about average for a low temperature tonight. Even with cloudy skies Sunday out warming trend will continue. about 10 degrees above average Sunday afternoon. Then Sunday evening we will see some rain showers passing through. After the rain showers Sunday night, it gets colder again for Monday and Tuesday. but not another arctic blast. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction