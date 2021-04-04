Saturday Night Weather News Posted: Apr 4, 2021 / 12:25 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 4, 2021 / 12:25 AM EDT Not nearly as cold Saturday morning. Low 30s are only a few degrees below average for April 3rd. Thanks to sunshine and winds from the South we made it to the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. The weather is unusually quiet for April. While our weather will stay sunny and dry for a few more days, the weather in the Midwest will get more active with showers by Wednesday. Sunday is another sunny day with the warming trend continuing. Easter Sunday will be a great day for Easter egg hunts, displaying your Easter bonnet or just about any activity outside. Just a little breezy. Sunny, warm weather lasts through Tuesday. By Wednesday we could see showers developing. but even with a cold front going through Thursday, it does not cool off too much. About average April temperatures Friday and Saturday. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction