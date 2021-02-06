Saturday Night Weather News Posted: Feb 6, 2021 / 11:41 PM EST / Updated: Feb 6, 2021 / 11:41 PM EST It was cold but at least we had sunshine Saturday and it was not too windy. By Saturday evening a weather system with light fluffy snow was moving in from the west. By 3 AM the weather system and light snow are moving into Ohio. The amounts of snow will be light, fluffy and somewhat variable. However, with temperatures in the single digits Sunday morning, the salt and chemicals on the roads may not be as effective. Watch out for slick spots Sunday. After the snow, the Arctic air starts to move in on brisk northwest wind. For a while Sunday morning the wind chill temperature will make it feel like it is way below zero. Be careful if you are headed out A little less windy by Sunday afternoon so at least the wind chill will be above zero. If this 7 Day Outlook pans out, we will stay below freezing all week. And there are also a few more chances for snow. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction