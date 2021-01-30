Saturday Night Weather News Posted: Jan 30, 2021 / 11:54 PM EST / Updated: Jan 30, 2021 / 11:54 PM EST The most snow we have seen all winter and the most treacherous travel situation too. By Saturday night the main roads are mostly wet in the Indy area but snow covered and hazardous in areas North. Live Guardian Radar shows moderate snow in the blue areas North of Indianapolis. Indianapolis, and areas South are on the verge of mixing in, and then changing to, rain. In Central Indiana this additional snowfall will happen Saturday night, take a break, and start again and Sunday evening. By 5 AM, most areas in southern and Central Indiana should be seeing rain. Areas North continue to get snow. By Sunday morning, there will be 4″ to 6″ of snow for Lafayette, Kokomo and Muncie. By late afternoon, winds shift, colder air moves in and the precipitation changes back to light snow in the Indy area. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction