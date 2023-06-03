BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of Lauren Spierer is still left with few answers 12 years after the IU co-ed vanished following a night out in Bloomington.

The last time anyone saw Lauren, she was walking up 11th Street toward North College Avenue and headed home on June 3, 2011. She hasn’t been seen since.

No one has ever been arrested or charged in Spierer’s disappearance.

In a Facebook post, Lauren’s mother Charlene said her daughter is a memory that lives in her heart.

“What could have been, I’ll never know. So much untapped potential,” she wrote. “Too many broken hearts left in the wake of destruction.”

Charlene said what happened to Lauren could’ve happened to anyone. She said many college students feel as though they’re invincible and Lauren was no exception.

“She wasn’t careful and she wasn’t safe,” Charlene wrote. “Someone with means, motive, and opportunity waited for her, held out the hand she took and just like that she was gone.”

In her post, Charlene wrote that there have been lies and inconsistencies from the beginning of the investigation.

“I guess that’s always how it is in any case. Self-preservation above all,” Charlene wrote. “But someone knows what happened, someone is responsible.”

Charlene asked people to think of her daughter on this day and vowed to never give up the search for Lauren and whoever is responsible.

“12 years you have kept your secret. 12 years we have continued our search. I write today as a reminder that we will never stop,” Charlene wrote.

FOX 59 reached out to the Bloomington Police Department for comment but has not heard back.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Lauren Spierer, call the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477, or Beau Dietl & Associates at 212-557-3334.