Santa Claus to tour Carmel, Noblesville

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Santa Claus will be coming to both Carmel and Noblesville starting November 28 and continuing until December 19. He will be going on the Home for the Holidays Tour and Santa’s Tour of Carmel.

Due to the rise of COVID-19, many kids are sheltered at home from the pandemic, so instead of bringing children to Santa, Santa decided to go on a tour outside instead.

“The pandemic made us be creative and shift our plans to keep the holiday spirit alive. What we saw were larger crowds of enthusiastic residents that really enjoyed the new format,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, who will be touring Noblesville with Santa, on Facebook. “Because of the numbers we saw, and the ability to thank our first responders and essential city workers, I decided to have the neighborhood tour once again this year.”

Alongside Santa and Jensen, the Home for the Holidays Tour will include city departments such as police, fire, street, engineering, utilities and parks as they tour specific neighborhoods.

“The Home for the Holidays Tour allows us to take Santa to the people,” Jensen said. “Last year, we saw so many residents of all ages and neighborhoods come out to see the municipal parade. I saw grandparents’ FaceTiming the parade with family members, young children displaying homemade signs and some homes made it a party with neighbors around a fire pit. It was a great time to be outside, and see so many smiling faces.”

In Carmel, Santa will tour specific neighborhoods while in a firetruck, allowing kids to see him without having to worry about pandemic concerns.

“We know that many of our residents are getting more comfortable getting out of the house and joining in our many festivals and holiday events, however, there are still some who are cautious about interacting with crowds as the pandemic continues,” said Nancy Heck, Director of Community Relations and Economic Development, in a press release. “We discovered that this popular event brought holiday cheer to families who have difficulties getting certain members transported around town. That is one of the reasons, we are continuing to offer this event. We are also adding senior living facilities to our routes this year.”

The routes, times and dates can be found on the Santa’s Tour of Carmel Santa Tracker as well as the Home for the Holidays Tour page.