GREENWOOD, Ind. — Santa Claus is coming to town!

Santa is making his debut on Friday, Nov. 10. at the Greenwood Park Mall.

The Santa Experience will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m. through Christmas Eve.

Additionally, the mall will host specific photo opportunities for children with special needs on Sunday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Further, the mall will also host a photo opportunity for people with pets on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be provided by Starbucks and Chick-fil-A.

