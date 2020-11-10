Sandorf park reopened after 3-year-long project

INDIANAPOLIS – Children on the near southeast side got to see their new and improved playground at Sandorf Park Tuesday.

Indy Parks said the park, located on the city’s near southeast side, underwent a makeover to make it a vibrant, engaging playspace for children and their families.

“These young people out here are the future of Indianapolis,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “They work hard, and they deserve a recreational facility that is state of the art.”

Indy Parks started the renovation project in 2017, but discovered industrial sand, an environmental concern. The project was put on hold until the city could work with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to remediate the area. The remediation included replacing two feet of soil across the property.

With the remediation, and project complete, the park can now reopen to the public

“2020’s been hard, and this is one of the brightest spots in our year,” Linda Broadfoot, director of Indy Parks said. “We never gave up on Sandorf Park, and standing with you here now brings me so much joy and appreciation.”

The park offers:

A new Junior NBA basketball court

Track for skateboarding and riding bikes

Fitness challenge course with exercise equipment

Multi-use game area for basketball, futsal, volleyball, and pickleball among other sports

Multi-purpose greenspace with a full-size soccer field

Mounds with synthetic turf

Playground zone with eight walkways

Students from Frederick Douglass IPS School 19 were the first ones to try out all the new equipment.